Man (49) charged following £150,000 drug seizure at Belfast Harbour

Some of the drugs received by the PSNI

A 49-year-old man has been charged with a number of drug-related offences after police seized £150,000 worth of Class B drugs from a lorry in the Belfast Harbour area on Thursday.

The male was charged with possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a Class B drug and failing to comply with the condition of a firearms certificate.

The seizure was made as part of a pre-planned operation by the PSNI’s Organised Crime Unit and HM Revenue and Customs.

The man is due to appear before Laganside Court on Friday and all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the drugs were hidden within a vehicle which was being transported on the lorry and said other items were recovered during a follow-up search at a Co Tyrone property in the Benburb area.

Speaking on Thursday, PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Richard Thornton said: “Organised crime gangs continue to try and smuggle illicit drugs into the country via our ports, and this is one of numerous similar interceptions as part of Operation Fusion targeting criminality of this nature.

“Through the concerted and targeted efforts of our detectives, alongside key law enforcement partners on the Organised Crime Task Force, we will continue to carry out operations to break the cycle of those who cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland.

“We remain committed to tackling the supply, use and harm caused by illegal drugs in Northern Ireland. The very simple reality is that drugs ruin lives and damage our communities.

“These criminals line their own pockets and live lavish lifestyles at the expense of others, leaving families and loved ones to deal with the inevitable devastation.

“I’m appealing to anyone with information, or concerns, about the illegal supply or use of drugs to contact us on 101.”