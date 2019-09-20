Man (49) charged with drug offences after £60k of suspected cannabis found in car

A 49-year-old man has been charged with drug offences.

A 49-year-old man has been charged with drug offences after police stopped a car in Moira and discovered £60,000 worth of suspected cannabis.

Detectives from Organised Crime Branch have charged the suspect with possession of a class B controlled drug and possession of a class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due to appear at Craigavon Magistrates on Friday 20th September. As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The car was stopped and searched on Thursday September 19.