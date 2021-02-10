Man (50) arrested after death of woman in Portadown

Police are investigating the sudden death of a woman in Portadown

A 50-year-old man has been arrested by police investigating the sudden death of a woman in Portadown on Tuesday.

The death of the woman off the Tandragee Road in the Co Armagh town was reported in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

A post mortem examination is expected to take place to determine the cause of death.

Local reports said the woman was in her thirties and originally came from Scotland.

The man who was arrested as part of the investigation has been taken to Musgrave Custody Suite.

SDLP Upper Bann MLA Dolores Kelly expressed her condolences following the sudden death of the woman.

The Policing Board member urged anyone with information to come forward to police.

She said: "My thoughts and prayers are with the family of the woman who has tragically lost her life in the Tandragee Road area of Portadown. Police have arrested a man and I understand that they have established a line of inquiry.

"I want to put on record my thanks to the officers who are working with the family in these tragic circumstances."