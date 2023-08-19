Man (50) charged in connection with PSNI data breach

A 50-year-old man has been charged with possession of articles for use in terrorism following a PSNI data protection breach.

The suspect has also been charged with possessing documents or records likely to be useful to terrorists.

He is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates Court on Monday.

"As is normal procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

It comes after sensitive information was accidentally shared online which included the surname and initials of 10,000 PSNI officers and staff.

The suspect was was detained under the Terrorism Act following a search in Dungiven in Co Londonderry on Friday.

A second man, aged 39, was arrested last Tuesday before being released on bail.

PSNI Detective Chief Inspector Andy Hill previously said the PSNI was working to establish who possessed information related to the data breach.

"We will take action to ensure that any criminality identified is dealt with robustly to keep communities, and our officers and staff who serve them, safe," he added.

Last week Chief Constable Simon Byrne confirmed the information is in the hands of dissident republicans as he apologised for what he described as a breach of data on an "industrial scale".

Members of the Policing Board are due to meet Mr Byrne on Tuesday for an update on the situation and to "consider any further actions necessary”.

"Members will also have the opportunity to question other data loss incidents that have been reported over the course of the last week," it said.