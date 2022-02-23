Man (50) charged with firearms offences after incident at Lisburn shopping centre

A 50-year-old man is expected to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Thursday after being charged with firearms offences.

The charges are related to an incident in a Lisburn shopping centre on Tuesday afternoon.

The charges include carrying a firearm with intent to commit an indictable offence, making use of a firearm to resist arrest and possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear of violence.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

On Tuesday, Bow Street Mall in Lisburn was put into lockdown for over an hour as specialist police officers with police dogs responded to reports of an armed man in the premises.