Man (50) released pending PPS report following arrest in Damien Heagney murder investigation

Police at the scene in Cappagh

A 50-year-old man who was arrested as part of an investigation into the murder of Damien Heagney has been released by the PSNI pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

It follows the man returning for an interview with PSNI officers on Thursday, after he had been arrested back in August.

Damien Heagney’s mutilated remains were discovered in Cappagh on August 10, just weeks after police were told he had disappeared.

Damien Heagney

It later transpired the 47-year-old Cookstown man had actually vanished months earlier and had last been seen alive in the Dromore area on New Year’s Eve.

Last month 39-year-old Stephen Eugene McCourt from McGartland Terrace, Dromore appeared in Strabane Magistrates’ Court charged with murdering Mr Heagney.

There was no application for bail and McCourt was remanded in custody.