Man (50s) sustains ‘serious head injury’ after report of fight at Armagh hotel

The PSNI has said a man sustained a “serious head injury” following reports of a fight at a hotel in Armagh.

Detectives are appealing for information and witnesses after the incident in the early hours of Sunday, December 18.

Detective Inspector Winters said: "A report was received of an ongoing fight at a hotel in the Friary Road area of the city just after 1.35am.

"Officers attended and one man, aged in his fifties, was taken to hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

"Our enquiries are at an early stage and I would appeal to anyone who was in the area at the time and saw anything to contact us on 101 quoting reference 171 of 18/12/22."

Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/.

You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/.