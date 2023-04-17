Man (51) arrested after ‘extensive damage’ caused during Co Tyrone fire

The man was also treated for smoke inhalation.

Detectives are investigating a suspected arson at a house in Church View, Strabane, on Sunday April 16.

"Officers on patrol in the area noticed smoke coming from a house at Church View at around 10.50pm on Sunday night and immediately evacuated the neighbouring properties and brought the residents to a place of safety,” said a PSNI spokesperson.

“Fire Service personnel attended and brought the fire under control but the house was left extensively damaged. One woman was taken to hospital by ambulance and treated for smoke inhalation.

“One man, aged 51, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life and was taken to hospital for treatment following the incident.

“Police enquiries into the fire are ongoing and anyone with any information is asked to contact detectives at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 2028 16/04/23.”