Man (51) arrested over suspected drugs offences in East Belfast UVF probe

A man has been arrested on suspicion of drugs offences after a south Belfast house was searched by police as part of an investigation into the East Belfast UVF.

The PSNI said the search and arrest was conducted by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) along with officers from the Tactical Support Group.

A 51-year-old man was held after the search in the French Park Street area of the city.

They said a quantity of suspected Class A drugs were seized along with drugs supply paraphernalia.

The suspect is being held on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply and suspicion of a Class A controlled drug.

PSNI Detective Inspector Maguire said: “The seizure of any amount of harmful Class A drugs is significant. It reflects the Paramilitary Crime Task Force’s ongoing commitment to safeguarding the community and their public health.

“I would like to thank the community for their continued support in removing drugs which could have caused harm and addiction issues.

"We will listen to the community and act on information they provide, so I would encourage members of the public with information regarding drug dealing to call 101, or you can submit a report online using our non-emergency reporting form.

“The independent charity Crimestoppers can also be contacted anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.”