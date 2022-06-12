Man (51) charged with firearm offences over Simon Coveney bomb hoax

A 51-year-old man has been charged by officers in the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit with a number of firearm offences.

It is understood the charges relate to an incident which targeted Irish foreign minister Simon Coveney in a hoax bomb alert in March.

The man has been charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances, possession of a prohibited firearm, possession of a handgun without a certificate and possession of ammunition without a certificate.

He is due to appear before Laganside Magistrate Court on Monday, June 13.

As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

It comes as leading loyalist Winston Irvine (46) was remanded in custody after a hearing at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday, charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition in suspicious circumstances.

Irish Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney had to leave the peace event, organised by the John and Pat Hume Foundation, in north Belfast on March 25.

The Houben Centre in the Crumlin Road was evacuated and a funeral service at nearby Holy Cross Church was also disrupted.

Police said the driver of a van was threatened by two gunmen and forced to drive a device, which he believed to be a live bomb, to the church.

The item in the van turned out to be a hoax bomb.

The man who has been charged is one of two arrested by police on Wednesday.

Two firearms were also seized after operations in the Shankill area of Belfast and in Ballymena, Co Antrim.