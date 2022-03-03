Man (52) arrested on suspicion of human trafficking involving workers on fishing vessel released on bail

A 52-year-old man who was arrested by police on suspicion of human trafficking after an investigation into labour exploitation in the fishing industry has been released on bail.

PSNI officers in a unit dedicated to modern slavery and human trafficking, alongside the Maritime and Coastguard Agency, carried out the investigation.

The suspected victims were a number of foreign national men who were employed on a local fishing vessel.

Detective Inspector Rachel Miskelly from the Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit said: “We are committed to helping victims of all types of exploitation.

“In this case, the suspected victims were a number of foreign national men who were employed on a fishing vessel.

“While circumstances may vary, the common factor is exploitation. Victims are controlled – whether by physical or emotional threats or the removal of identity documents, such as passports – and made to work with little or no payment for their efforts.

“This is unfortunately often an unseen crime, as victims are afraid to speak out. And, where individuals are trafficked from overseas, there are often language barriers preventing them from communicating with police or others who could help.

“I’m asking everyone to be our eyes and ears, and to help stop this unacceptable crime.”

Police are asking anyone with information or concerns to contact them on 101, in an emergency 999; or call the Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700.

They also advise the public to take a look at the Human Trafficking page on the Police Service’s website for information on tell-tale signs to look out for.

The 52-year-old has now been released on bail, pending further enquiries.