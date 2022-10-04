Man (52) held over PSNI drug seizure linked to East Belfast UVF released on police bail

A 52-year-old man who had been arrested as part of a Paramilitary Crime Task Force operation in Dundonald on Monday has been released on police bail.

The man had been held following the seizure of suspected Class A drugs by police investigating the East Belfast UVF.

Cash and drugs supply paraphernalia were also recovered during the search.

In a statement on Tuesday morning, a PSNI spokesperson said: “A 52 year old man arrested in Dundonald on Monday (3 October) by officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force on suspicion of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class A drug and possession of criminal property has been released on police bail to return at a future date for further questioning.”