Man (52) wielding machete arrested in Derry

A 52-year-old man armed with a machete in Derry was arrested on Friday evening, on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

The man has since been taken into custody.

The PSNI said they received a report of a man armed with a machete acting suspiciously in the Glengalliagh Road area of the city at around 6.40pm on Friday evening.

"Officers attended immediately and arrested a 52-year-old man,” a police spokesperson said.

There are no further details at this time.