Man (53) appears in court charged with murder of Stephen Barriskill

A man charged with the murder of Stephen Barriskill has appeared at Craigavon Courthouse.

Connor Lawrence McNeill, 53, of Whitesides Hill in Portadown has been charged with the murder at a residential property in the same area on October 26.

McNeill is also charged with possession of a firearm and ammunition with intent to endanger life or damage property.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland found the body of Stephen Barriskill (63) early on Wednesday afternoon at the home in the Whiteside Hill area of the town, some 30 miles south-west of Belfast.

The 53-year-old was arrested later that day after the police issued an appeal for help.

At Craigavon Magistrate’s Court on Friday, the defendant appeared via video link and simply answered ‘yes’ to confirm that he understood the charges against him.

A PSNI Detective Seargeant told the court that he could connect McNeill to the charges.

Defence solicitor John McAtamney said he had no questions in relation to the charges and asked for the case to be adjourned for one week when a bail application would be mounted.

District Judge Bernie Kelly said the case would appear before the court again on November 5.