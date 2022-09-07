Man (53) arrested in connection to East Belfast UVF drug investigation

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force have arrested a 53-year-old man and seized a number of items in part of an investigation into the East Belfast UVF.

The items seized following a search in east Belfast on Wednesday include cocaine, cash and drugs supply paraphernalia.

Police have said the 53-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possession of class A controlled drugs, possession of class A controlled drugs with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of class A controlled drugs.

He currently remains in police custody assisting with enquiries.

A police spokesperson said: “Suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of approximately £15,000 was seized along with a hydraulic press, mixing agents, a vacuum bag sealer and other items used in the supply of drugs.

“The Paramilitary Crime Task Force continue to seize and remove dangerous and harmful drugs from the streets whilst also disrupting paramilitary finance streams linked to the sale of these drugs.”

They also asked anyone with information “about the supply of illegal drugs to contact police on 101 and assist us in our efforts to make this country a safer place for all.

“Information can also be provided, anonymously, to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”