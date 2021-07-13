Man (53) arrested on suspicion of murder following death of woman in Limavady stabbing

A 53-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of the murder of a woman in Limavady on Monday evening.

The victim was a 37-year-old woman, with police confirming both she and the man arrested were holidaymakers at an outdoor accommodation site on the Seacoast Road.

Police said they are not looking for anyone else in relation to the death.

The incident has sent “shock waves” through the local community, according to the SDLP MLA Cara Hunter.

The SDLP’s Cara Hunter told the BBC’s Good Morning Ulster the incident had left residents in the area “shocked and saddened”.

"It is a typically very quiet area, good people, great community. Something like this is very, very shocking,” she said.

Detectives investigating the murder of a woman outside Limavady last night (Monday, 12 July) have arrested a man.

"The Seacoast Road it can be quiet, rural, with some holiday homes there. It is very quiet. Residents in the area I have spoken to are just completely shocked and saddened. This is really out of character for the area.”

DUP councillor Aaron Callan added: “Very sad and shocking news tonight. My thoughts and prayers go to the woman’s family and friend tonight. If anyone has information relating to this murder please contact the PSNI on 101.”

While Sinn Fein’s East Derry MLA Caoimhe Archibald said: “My thoughts are with the family and friends of woman and I want to express my deepest condolences to them.

In a statement Detective Chief Inspector John Caldwell said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

“We received a report, just after 8.20pm, that a woman had been stabbed at an outdoor accommodation site on Seacoast Road.

“Officers attended, along with colleagues from Northern Ireland Ambulance Service but, sadly, the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. She was 37 years old.

“A man, aged 53 years old, was subsequently arrested on suspicion of her murder, and he remains in custody this morning.

“While our enquires are at an early stage, I can confirm that both the victim, and the man who was arrested were holidaymakers, and that we are not looking for anyone else in relation to this tragic death."