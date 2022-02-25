Man (53) charged after Ballymoney child sex offences investigation

A 53-year-old man has charged with a number of child sex offences following a police operation in Ballymoney carried out by detectives from the PSNI’s Child Sexual Exploitation team.

The charges include causing or inciting child between 13 and 16 to engage in sexual activity, attempting to meet a child following sexual grooming, intentionally encouraging or assisting the distribution of indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children.

He is further charged with sexual communication with a child, two counts of attempted sexual communication with a child and attempting to arrange or facilitate the commission of a sex offence against a child.

The man is due to appear before Coleraine Magistrates’ Court on Friday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.