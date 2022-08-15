Man (53) charged following robbery of elderly man on train in Lisburn

The PSNI have said they have charged a 53-year-old man with robbery after an elderly man was assaulted and had money stolen from his wallet while exiting a train at the Derriaghy Halt, Lisburn.

The incident occurred on Sunday and left the man “badly shaken.” It is also believed the victim’s phone may have also been stolen from his pocket whilst he was on the train.

A police spokesperson said “The 53-year-old man is due to appear before Lisburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, 16th August, morning. As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”