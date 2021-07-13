Man (53) charged with murder of Katie Brankin at Limavady holiday accommodation

A 53-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Katie Brankin.

The 37-year-old, who was from the Newtownabbey area, was killed at a holiday accommodation site in Limavady on Monday night.

Murder scene in Limavady PACEMAKER BELFAST 13/07/2021

The suspect is due to appear at Ballymena Magistrates Court via videolink on Thursday.

Officers were first called to the scene on the Seacoast Road at around 8.20pm on Monday evening.

They discovered Ms Brankin on the decking having been stabbed. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Anyone with information, or who witnessed any suspicious activity in the area around the time of the murder is urged to contact the investigation team on 101 quoting reference number 2211 of 12/07/21.

"Information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, which is 100% anonymous."