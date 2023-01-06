Man (53) charged with terrorism offences in connection with Co Antrim bomb explosion in 1990

A 53-year-old man has been charged with terrorism offences by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch.

He has been charged with causing an explosion and possessing explosives with intent to endanger life.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday.

As is normal procedure the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the charges are in connection with a bomb explosion on New Street in Randalstown on 25 November 1990.