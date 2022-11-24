Man (54) arrested under the Terrorism Act over bomb left at Londonderry PSNI station

A 54-year-old man has been arrested as part of an investigation into a vehicle hijacking which saw a bomb left at a PSNI station in Londonderry.

A security alert was put in place on Sunday night after a delivery driver was hijacked by three masked men, an object placed inside his car which the man was forced at gunpoint to drive to Waterside police station, where it was abandoned.

After previously declaring the item was an ‘elaborate hoax’, it was confirmed after further examination on Wednesday that a “viable explosive device” had actually been used.

The suspect has been arrested under the Terrorism Act and taken to the Serious Crime Suite at Musgrave Police Station where he is being questioned.

A police spokesperson said “The investigation continues and police are appealing to anyone with information to contact them on 101 quoting reference number 1664 20/11/22.”

"Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org”