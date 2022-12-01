Man (54) charged in connection with burglaries in the Ards Peninsula area

A 54-year-old man has been charged with four counts of burglary and possession of a Class C controlled drug.

Police said the charges follow a reported burglary at a commercial premises in the Moss Road area of Millisle on Sunday, alongside a number of other burglaries in the Ards Peninsula area of Co Down since January.

The man will appear before Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Thursday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.