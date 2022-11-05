Man (54) charged with dangerous driving after police vehicles rammed in city centre pursuit

The police vehicles damaged in the ramming (Photo credit: PSNI)

Police have charged a 54-year-old man in relation to an incident in which police cars were damaged in Belfast city centre in the early hours of Friday.

The suspect is accused of a number of offences including dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving with excess alcohol and failing to stop for police.

He is due to appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 5th November.

As is usual procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

A 30-year-old man also arrested in relation to the incident was issued with a Community Resolution Notice.

Police said the incident happened just after 4.30am with officers having been on patrol in the Upper Lisburn Road area.

Armed response unit officers were involved in positioning their vehicles at the Grosvenor Road and Fisherwick Place junction to stop the car when the ramming incident happened. None of the officers involved were badly hurt.