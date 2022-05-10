Man (54) charged with manslaughter in connection with death of 84-year-old Co Tyrone man John Kelly

Co Tyrone man John Kelly who was found dead last year

A 54-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with the death 84-year-old Co Tyrone man John Kelly last year.

The man is expected to appear before Omagh Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday May 31.

The PSNI also announced an 86-year-old woman who had been arrested on suspicion of withholding information and perverting the course of justice has been released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

The PSNI had launched the murder investigation after Mr Kelly was found dead in the Dromore area on June 30 last year.

Mr Kelly was a former postmaster and shopkeeper in the area.