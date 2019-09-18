Man (55) quizzed over 2004 murder of Kevin McAlorum outside Belfast school

Detectives investigating the murder of a man shot and killed outside a primary school on the outskirts of west Belfast 15 years ago have arrested a 55-year-old man.

Kevin McAlorum (31) was shot dead in Derriaghy on June 3, 2004.

The suspect was arrested under the Terrorism Act in Belfast yesterday.

He is currently being questioned by detectives in Musgrave Serious Crime Suite.

McAlorum's murder was widely believed to be a revenge killing, carried out by disgruntled INLA members in retaliation for his murder of leader Gino Gallagher.

McAlorum was shot in his car as children arrived for classes at Oakwood Integrated Primary School in Derriaghy on June 3, 2004.

He was driving away from the school after dropping off a child when his car was rammed by a van.

Two men got out and shot and killed him as he sat at the wheel of the car.

They then fled in a waiting vehicle.

McAlorum's nine-year-old sister was also killed by the INLA in 1996. The gang that murdered Barbara McAlorum had been hunting her brother.