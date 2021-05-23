Man (56) charged in connection with east Belfast cocaine seizure

A 56-year-old man has been charged in connection with the police seizure of suspected cocaine in east Belfast on Saturday.

Police said officers from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force charged the man with possession of a Class A drug, possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possessing criminal property and concealing criminal property.

The man will appear at Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

Police said the charges relate to the seizure of cocaine with a street value of £350,000 on Saturday.