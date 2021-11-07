Man (56) charged with harassment of woman in Bangor

A 56-year-old man has been charged with harassment following reports of a woman being aggravated in the Bangor area.

The man has also been charged with Persistent Improper Use of Electronic Communications to Cause Anxiety, in which a person is guilty if they send electronic messages, texts or other matters that are grossly offensive or of an indecent, obscene or menacing character.

The man is due to appear at Newtownards Magistrates Court sitting at Downpatrick on Monday November 8.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.