Man (56) released following Muckamore Abbey Hospital investigation arrest

A 56-year-old man has been released after earlier being arrested in the Antrim area on Thursday morning by police investigating the allegations of ill-treatment of patients at Muckamore Abbey Hospital.

Police said the man was released pending a report to the Public Prosecution Service.

Allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital - which is run by the Belfast Trust and located on the outskirts of Antrim - first came to light in 2017.

Police said they reviewed thousands of hours of CCTV footage as part of a major investigation.

The earlier arrest takes the total of arrests made so far to 25.

Seven people are also to face charges for a range of offences including ill-treatment and wilful neglect contrary to the Mental Health (Northern Ireland) Order 1986, in connection with the alleged ill-treatment of patients at the hospital.

An inquiry into allegations of abuse at Muckamore Abbey Hospital officially began in October and is to be overseen by Tom Kark QC.

The Co Antrim facility treats patients with severe learning difficulties and mental health problems.