Man (57) charged with human trafficking for purposes of sexual exploitation following major PSNI investigation

The man will appear in court on Tuesday. (PA)

A 57-year-old has been charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, paying for sexual services and brothel keeping following an investigation by the PSNI's Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit.

The man was arrested in the Belfast area on Sunday as part of a investigation into human trafficking for sexual exploitation in Northern Ireland.

The man will appear at Craigavon Magistrates Court on Tuesday charged with three counts of human trafficking for the purposes of sexual exploitation, three counts of controlling prostitution for gain, one count of acquiring criminal property, one count of paying for sexual services and one count of brothel keeping.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS.