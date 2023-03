An HGV where a viable device was discovered in Loughguile, County Antrim in January

A 58-year-old man who was arrested over a Co Antrim security alert has been released on bail pending further enquiries.

The man was arrested on Wednesday morning.

The alert on January 16 took place in the village of Loughguile and involved a viable device attached to an HGV.

It was later made safe by Ammunition Technical Officers.