Man (58) charged after Newry searches which recovered 1.5 kilos of cannabis, 27,000 euros, cigarettes, and an imitation firearm

A 58-year-old man has been charged following an operation by police and HMRC in Newry which recovered 1.5 kilos of cannabis, around 27,000 euros, a quantity of cigarettes and an imitation firearm.

Police said the man was arrested following the search of three properties on Thursday, before later being charged.

The man has been charged with possession of a class B drug with intent to supply and possession of criminal property.

He is expected to appear before Newry Magistrates’ Court on January 18, 2023.

As is normal procedure all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”