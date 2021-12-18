Man (59) arrested as drugs worth £1.25m seized from Larne Port in one night

Some of the drugs recovered by the PSNI following an operation at Larne harbour on December 18, 2021. Credit: PSNI

The PSNI lifted £1.25 million worth of drugs from Larne Port in one search on Friday evening, which included cocaine, herbal cannabis and ketamine.

A 59-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of possession of Class A and Class B controlled drugs with intent to supply. He remains in police custody at this time.

Police said they stopped a lorry in the Larne Harbour area just after 7pm on December 17, and seized a large quantity of Class A and Class B controlled drugs from the vehicle.

The seizure consisted of 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine - with a combined street value of approximately £1.25 million.

Working as part of the multi-agency Organised Crime Task Force, detectives from the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Organised Crime Unit, the local policing team and HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) conducted the operation, which is know as ‘Op DealBreaker’ and aims to take drugs off Northern Ireland’s streets.

Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said: “The criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland make money from the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of our society and they must be stopped. We are pleased that our proactive efforts have once again made a huge dent in potential profits from this trade.

“Our Organised Crime Unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of such drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible.

“Last week saw the conviction of a HGV driver in relation to a previous similar large scale attempt to smuggle drugs through Belfast Port. It may seem like a quick and easy way to make money, but anyone who is asked to get involved in this type of activity should stop and think about the devastating impact it could have on themselves, their families and the wider communities.”

“The Police Service of Northern Ireland continues to appeal to anyone with information about illegal drug use or supply, to call them on the non-emergency number 101. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the Police’s non-emergency reporting form: www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/”

If you would prefer to remain anonymous, you can provide information via the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org/

For information on local support services that can help with issues like drug addiction, please visit www.drugsandalcoholni.info