Man (59) released on bail after being detained over Shankill Road bar attack

Thugs broke windows and TVs in a Friday night rampage at Bar Berlin on the Shankill

A 59-year-old man who was arrested in connection with an attack on a Shankill Road pub has been released on bail.

The Berlin bar was targeted by masked men, some armed with baseball bats, on Friday evening.

Around 20 men entered the premises bar and smashed windows, televisions and damaged the interior of the premises.

Detective Chief Inspector Avine Kelly previously said: “Officers conducted searches at two houses in the Shankill area on Saturday evening resulting in the arrest of a 59 year old man and the recovery of a number of items including cash, paramilitary related paraphernalia and a small quantity of suspected class B drugs.

“The man was arrested on suspicion of criminal damage and burglary”.

The suspect has since been released on bail to allow for further enquiries to be conducted.

The PSNI have asked anyone who may have information that could assist with their ongoing enquiries to contact them via 101.