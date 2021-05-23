Man (60) arrested in Ballinamallard after attacking police officers investigating potential Covid breach

A 60-year-old man has been arrested in Ballinamallard after attacking police officers who were investigating a potential Covid-19 breach at a property.

The incident happened before 12.30am on Sunday morning, when police attended a property in the Killee Road.

Police said the officers who attempted to arrest the man were subsequently attacked, including being spat on.

PSNI Inspector Cochrane said: “On arrival, police were approached by a man who attacked the car and then to try and pull an officer out of the vehicle.

“When police tried to arrest him for criminal damage and assault, he resisted arrest and assaulted a second officer.

“The man was placed in the police car and taken to hospital where he proceeded to kick the driver and spat in the face of another officer. None of the officers were seriously injured during the incident and were deemed fit to return to duty.

“The man was arrested under suspicion of resisting arrest, two counts of criminal damage and four counts of assault on police. He remains in custody at this time.

“We will continue to review all evidence of potential breaches of the Regulations and where appropriate, action will be taken.”