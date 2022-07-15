Man (60) in court accused of attempting to incite young girl into engaging in sexual activity

The 60-year-old accused appeared in court in Ballymena on Thursday.

A 60-year-old Co Antrim man who was attacked in his home recently allegedly incited a teenage girl to engage in a sexual activity at a church, a court has heard.

The charges faced by Stanley Richmond, whose address had previously been listed as in Cullybackey, relate to an incident in April this year.

He faces a second charge of having sexual communication with the child.

The accused appeared at Ballymena Magistrates’ Court on Thursday where the case was sent to Antrim Crown Court.

A defence lawyer told an earlier hearing connected with the charge it was possible an "expert psychiatric report" would be required.

The earlier court heard the accused's bail conditions included a ban on entering the grounds and buildings of a church.

Richmond was also to have "no unsupervised contact with anyone under 18 unless approved by police or social services".

At Thursday's court a defence lawyer asked for a reporting restriction on the defendant's new bail address.

The defence lawyer told the court "unfortunately, there was an attack on the defendant" at his address in Cullybackey.

A police officer said she had no objections to the new bail address.

District Judge Anne Marshall asked the officer why there was a bail condition relating to the accused not entering a church.

The officer said that was where the alleged offence happened, and the "victim and the witnesses all attend that church".

The officer said the defendant had been "attacked" at his address.

The judge noted the investigating police officer was of the opinion "that was likely to happen again".

Judge Marshall said she was making a reporting restriction on the defendant's new address due to the "risk of attack" on the accused and "his property if that address was to be disclosed".

An application for legal aid by the defendant was declined by the judge after the court was told he had "substantial savings".

The judge said: "I am not sure why the taxpayer should be expected to fund the defence of this case when the defendant has that amount of savings."