A 62-year-old man has been charged with suspected sexual activity with a child, the PSNI has said.

The man was arrested on Tuesday in the Newtownards area and appeared at Newtownards Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday.

He was later charged by detectives from the Public Protection Branch and has been remanded in custody.

A police spokesperson said “As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”