Man (64) arrested in Derry in connection with 1993 murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson

A man has been arrested in connection with the murder of RUC officer Michael Ferguson in Londonderry in 1993.

The 64-year-old man was arrested in Derry on Monday by detectives from the PSNI’s Legacy Investigation Branch.

The man is being held under the Terrorism Act and has been taken to Musgrave Police Station in Belfast for questioning.

Constable Ferguson was shot dead by an IRA gunman while on duty in Shipquay Street in the city at around 2pm on Saturday January 23 1993.

He was a 21-year-old single man from Omagh when he was murdered.

The RUC officer was shot while attending a call out to the Richmond centre. He remained on the street when his two colleagues entered the shopping centre.

A lone gunman approached him from behind and shot him twice in the back of the head.

The gunman made off on foot along Shipquay Street before entering Castle Street in the direction of the Bogside.