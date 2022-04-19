Man (66) charged with murder of Alyson Nelson

A 66-year-old man has been charged with the murder of Alyson Nelson at a property in Whitehead at the weekend.

Ms Nelson (64) was stabbed to death in the Co Antrim coastal town on Saturday April 16.

Emergency services were called to a property in the Victoria Avenue area at around 6.10pm.

The former nurse was pronounced dead at the scene.

The man is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court on Wednesday April 20.

As is normal procedure all charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.