Man (66) dies after single vehicle crash in Co Londonderry

A 66-year-old man has died following a single vehicle crash in Co Londonderry.

The collision on the Cookstown Road, Moneymore was between a vehicle and a pedestrian and was reported shortly after 7.30am on Friday morning.

“Officers attended alongside colleagues from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, but the man sadly died at the scene,” a police spokesperson said.

"Enquiries are continuing and police are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or captured any dash cam or other footage, to get in touch via 101, and quote reference number 310 of 30/09/22.”

The road was closed for a period of time on Friday but has since reopened to traffic.