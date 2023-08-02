Man (68) bailed following incident where young man had bleach poured over him in Coleraine

A 68-year old man has been released on bail to allow for further enquiries after a young man had a bottle of bleach poured over him in an assault in Coleraine.

The incident occurred in the Church Street area on Wednesday where it was reported a man entered a commercial premises in the area and purchased a bottle of bleach.

Upon exiting the premises he poured the contents of the bleach bottle over a man, aged in his 20s, who was in the nearby area.

The man was uninjured and received first aid at the scene.

The 68-year-old was arrested on suspicion of possessing an offensive weapon in a public place, using corrosive with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and attempted grievous bodily harm with intent.