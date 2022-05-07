Man (68) charged in Belfast human trafficking investigation

A 68-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences by detectives investigating modern slavery and human trafficking.

The man has been charged with human trafficking, controlling prostitution, paying for sexual services, rape, aiding and abetting rape, administering a substance with intent to commit an indictable offence, false imprisonment and being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug.

He is expected to appear before Belfast Magistrates' Court via videolink on Saturday morning.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service (PPS).

The charges relate to an ongoing, proactive investigation by the Police Service of Northern Ireland’s Modern Slavery and Human Trafficking Unit focusing on the Greater Belfast area.