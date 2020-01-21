Man (70s) dies in Co Down crash

A man in his 70s has died in a crash in Co Down.

The crash happened on Tuesday morning on Roddens Road in Ballywalter.

Police said one vehicle was involved and the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post mortem examination will be conducted to determine the cause of death.

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong passed her sympathies on to the man's families and friends.

A PSNI spokesperson said: "Police are conducting enquiries to determine the cause of death and are appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision or saw a Red Toyota Auris being driven in the area at around 7.45am this morning to contact officers in Newtownards on 101 quoting reference 219 of the 21/01/20."