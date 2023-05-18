Man (73) arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to danger life following fire in Londonderry

A 73-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life following a fire at a property in Londonderry.

The PSNI said they understand a bin was set on fire at the back of the property on Chamberlain Street with the blaze spreading to the house on Wednesday evening.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service deemed the fire was set deliberately.

The man is currently in police custody and police remain at the scene this morning, conducting enquiries.

Detective Sergeant Ballentine said: "Fortunately, no one was injured and the fire didn't spread to any other properties.

"As we continue with our enquiries we would ask witnesses and anyone with information to get in touch with us on 101, quote reference 2239 of 17/05/23 or call Crimestoppers 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org."