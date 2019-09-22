Man (80s) dies after crash between digger and car

A man in his 80s has died after being involved in a crash with a digger in Coleraine.

The incident happened on the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine at 10pm on Monday September 16.

88-year-old Gerald McElreavey was taken to hospital for treatment of his injuries after his Citroen C3 car was involved in a collision at around 10pm on Monday evening (16th September) with a Manitou digger.

Mr. McElreavey, who was from the Ballymoney area, sadly passed away in Causeway Hospital on Saturday.

Police continue to appeal for information about the collision and ask anyone with information to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2320 of 16/09/19.