Man (80s) in critical condition after crash between digger and car

A man in his 80s is in critical condition in hospital after a crash between a digger and a car in Coleraine.

The incident happened on the Quilly Road between Articlave and Coleraine which has now re-opened following the two vehicle road collision at 10pm on Monday.

Police said the man, who was taken to hospital, remains in a critical condition after the crash between a Citroen C3 car and a Manitou digger.

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service received a call at 10.20pm after reports of a crash on the Quilly Road.

Two emergency crews and one Hazard Area Response team was sent to the scene.

Following assessment and initial treatment at the scene, one patient was transferred to the Causeway Hospital, Coleraine

Police have asked anyone who witnessed the crash to contact officers in Coleraine on 101 quoting reference number 2320 16/09/19.