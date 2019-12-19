Man (84) to appear in court over runaway car that hit singer Malachi Cush

An elderly Co Tyrone man is facing court after singer Malachi Cush and a local businessman were struck by a runaway vehicle earlier this year.

Tommy McCrystal (84), from Ard Gannon in Dungannon, is accused of leaving a car in a dangerous position.

Court papers state that on June 3 he was in charge of a Volvo vehicle on Little Scotch Street in Dungannon.

The papers claim that he left the car to remain at rest on a road in a manner likely to cause an obstruction or danger.

Mr McCrystal was charged after a vehicle rolled down a hill and struck entertainer Mr Cush and shop owner Andrew Trotter, both of whom suffered serious injuries. At Dungannon Magistrates' Court, a defence lawyer asked for more time to consult with his client.

District Judge Michael Ranaghan agreed to adjourn the case until January.

At the time of the incident, there were reports that the car in question had been stolen, but police quickly moved to dispel this.

It was also reported at the time that a vehicle had "careered" down the hill before mounting the pavement and striking both men.

Fame Academy star Mr Cush had been buying gardening equipment in SA Trotter's hardware store and was standing outside with Mr Trotter when the incident occurred shortly after 10.30am.

Mr Trotter was helping Mr Cush load equipment into the rear of his vehicle when they were struck. Both men sustained head trauma, with Mr Cush also severely injuring his legs and Mr Trotter his arm.

Mr Trotter was taken to Craigavon Area Hospital and Mr Cush to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast.

The Air Ambulance NI, its emergency response ground crew and two rapid response vehicles attended the scene of the accident.