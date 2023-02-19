Man abducted and hooded before being shot in the legs in Coleraine

A man has been abducted before being shot in the legs in Coleraine on Saturday evening.

The victim was forced into a car by three masked men outside a property in Richmond Drive before being driven to an area close to the Cloyfin Road.

The man, aged in his 30s, was then ordered to get out of the car and shot four times. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment for his injuries.

Sinn Féin MLA Caoimhe Archibald has condemned the shooting.

The East Derry MLA said: “I condemn the shooting of a man in Coleraine last night. There is no place for guns on our streets, those responsible need to desist.

“Anyone with information should bring it forward to the police.”

Detective Inspector Finlay said: “Police received a report on Saturday evening that three masked men forced a man into a car from outside a property in the Richmond Drive area of the town.

“A hooded item was placed over the man’s head before he was bundled into the vehicle. He was then driven a short journey to an area close to the Cloyfin Road and was ordered to get out of the car.

“The man, aged in his 30s, was then shot four times, with serious injuries being caused to his left knee and ankle and right calf. The suspects then fled the scene.

“The victim managed to make his way to the Drumadragh area where he raised the alarm for help. He was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“Our investigation is at an early stage and at present we are investigating a number of lines of enquiry to determine exactly what happened, a motive and who was involved.

“However, this shooting is a clear human rights abuse and everyone has the right to live free from the threat of violence and feel safe in their own homes,” the Inspector added.

“The horrific violence that was inflicted on this man will most certainly leave physical and mental scars and trauma that may never heal. Victims of such attacks often have their lives changed forever.”

Police have asked anyone with information to contact them via 101.