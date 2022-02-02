Man accused of attacking doctor and attempting to hijack her car at Daisy Hill Hospital is refused bail

A Co Down man has been remanded into custody after being accused of assaulting a doctor and trying to hijack her Audi TT in a hospital car park.

Appearing at Newry Magistrates Court by videolink from police custody, 40-year-old Bernard Ward was charged with attempted hijacking and common assault of the woman on January 31 this year.

Ward, from The Demesne in Newry, confirmed that he understood the charges, and a Detective Constable Middleton gave evidence that she believed she could connect the defendant to each of the charges.

Opposing an application for bail, the officer outlined how police were called just after 8.30pm on Monday following an incident in the car park at Daisy Hill Hospital.

Ward and another man were captured on CCTV “wandering around the car park” when the doctor got out of her silver sporty coupé.

Someone shouted “nice car” and when she turned around, she was “punched twice in the face and forced to the ground” where there was a struggle and the doctor’s assailant called out to Ward, his alleged accomplice.

The pair couldn’t get the keys from the doctor who sustained an injury to her wrist and bruising to her face and side having been “punched several times”.

Ward, said the officer, was arrested about 20 minutes after the incident and although he admitted it was him in the CCTV footage, he blamed the other man for the attack and denied that he knew of any plan to hijack a car.

Ms Middleton told the court, however, that the footage and a witness “showed that clearly there was a struggle ongoing” and that the victim was “manhandled by two males”.

Objecting to bail, the officer said police feared Ward would commit further offences if freed, revealing that amongst his 20 convictions were relevant entries for assault and burglary, including at the home of a 90-year-old woman who was “dragged from her bed and put to the ground in order to steal a handbag”.

“Our other concerns would be the fact the victim is a local doctor and there’s quite a bit of public revulsion of the incident and an impact on other medical staff,” said Ms Middleton.

She said police feared there may also be witness interference as Ward knows where the victim works.

Under cross examination from defence solicitor John Rocks, the detective accepted the other man was the initial aggressor, revealing that despite Ward giving a false name for his alleged accomplice, another suspect is now in police custody for questioning.

Mr Rocks submitted that a “stringent package” of bail conditions could be put in place allowing Ward to be freed but District Judge Anne Marshall said his record clearly shows a “propensity for violence”.

“There’s a risk of further offences, a risk that he may interfere with the witness and not keep to conditions,” said the judge.

Ward was remanded into custody and adjourned the case to March 2.