Man accused of child sex offences who fled to Bulgaria due in court today

A man who fled to eastern Europe while on bail for child sex offences has been arrested by the PSNI.

Its international policing unit detained and conveyed the 35-year-old man back to Northern Ireland from Bulgaria.

The man is due to appear in court in Belfast on Saturday.

Chief Inspector Fox said: “He was extradited by virtue of a European Arrest Warrant sought by the Police Service of Northern Ireland after he fled the country while on bail in relation to child sexual offences.

“Thanks to combined efforts with the Bulgarian National Police Service and our International judicial partners, the wanted fugitive is now in our custody and is expected to appear at Belfast Magistrates Court today, Saturday.

“This latest arrest shows how by working together, there are no borders and no safe places to hide for those seeking to evade justice."