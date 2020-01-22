Man accused of holding couple captive in house

McKendry, from Carrowcrin Road, Armoy, is charged with two counts of assaulting the man and woman, their false imprisonment and making threats to kill them (stock photo)

A Co Antrim man has been remanded into custody accused of assaulting a man and woman he allegedly held prisoner.

Cathair McKendry (20) appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court where he confirmed he understood the eight charges against him.

McKendry, from Carrowcrin Road, Armoy, is charged with two counts of assaulting the man and woman, their false imprisonment and making threats to kill them. He is also charged with the theft of a phone from the woman and possessing two knives with intent to commit theft and false imprisonment, all alleged to have been committed on January 19 this year.

It is understood the charges arise as a result of an incident at a house in Armoy on Sunday.